Kate Middleton becoming ‘a strain’ on Prince William: report

Experts have pointed towards a possible shift in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal roles and explained how she might start being viewed as nothing more than a ‘strain’.

This warning has been issued by a royal source close to royal commentator Dan Wootton.

According to MailOnline, the source claimed, “What will happen is that when the couple go on visits abroad it will be more like what Charles and Diana did, where they each branch out and do more engagements on their own.”



"They'll go to the same country, but she'll go her way and he'll go his," they further admitted.

Thus there is a possibility that, "That can have its difficulties because then you see the Press will only be following her jobs.”

"And that's what happened with Charles and Diana. William will be seen as the boring bloke in the blue suit.”