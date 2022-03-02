US-actress Lindsay Lohan to star in two new films at Netlfix

Lindsay Lohan collaborated with Netflix for two new movies and left millions of her fans excited.

The Mean Girls actress, 35, signed a deal to star in two more movies with the streaming service, which will follow her upcoming holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas debuting on Netflix later this year.

"We're so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we're thrilled to continue our partnership with her. We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world," Christina Rogers, Netflix's director of independent film, said in a statement.

In a tweet Tuesday, Netflix wrote in reference to the star's dual roles in 1998's The Parent Trap, "The world first fell in love with Lindsay Lohan when she played a set of twins — and Netflix is once again giving the world twice the Lindsay to love through a creative partnership that will see her star in two new films!"

Meanwhile, Lohan shared this news with her fans on Instagram while sharing the news she wrote, "Exciting things to come! @netflixfilm."





