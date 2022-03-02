Khloe Kardashian sets pulses racing as she shows off her incredible figure in sportswear

Khloe Kardashian delighted fans as she put her gym-honed body on display after hecklers had targeted her ex Tristan Thompson at basketball game.
The 37-year-old reality star showcased the results of her hard work as she shared a brief video to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.
Khloe saw looking smashing as she bared her gym-honed body in a pair of baby blue leggings and white sports bra. She was also decked out with a pair of grey trainers and wore her dirty blonde hair slicked back into a ponytail.
Khloe's latest post comes after her ex Tristan Thompson was targeted by hecklers as he attempted to make a shot during the Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat game. As Tristan focused on making his shot, hecklers in the audience chanted, 'Khloe, Khloe, Khloe!'
