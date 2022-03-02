 
Wednesday March 02, 2022
By Web Desk
March 02, 2022
Khloe Kardashian sets pulses racing as she shows off her incredible figure in sportswear

Khloe Kardashian delighted fans as she put her gym-honed body on display after hecklers had targeted her ex Tristan Thompson at basketball game.

The 37-year-old reality star showcased the results of her hard work as she shared a brief video to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

Khloe saw looking smashing as she bared her gym-honed body in a pair of baby blue leggings and white sports bra. She was also decked out with a pair of grey trainers and wore her dirty blonde hair slicked back into a ponytail.

Khloe's latest post comes after her ex Tristan Thompson was targeted by hecklers as he attempted to make a shot during the Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat game. As Tristan focused on making his shot, hecklers in the audience chanted, 'Khloe, Khloe, Khloe!'