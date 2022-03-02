Prince Harry warned not to 'discredit' future 'Queen' Camilla: report

Prince Harry has been warned by experts that printing anything against Camilla may help her sell ‘Queen Camilla’ branding even more.

Royal expert and journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti, has issued this warning.

The message was shared during one of Sacerdoti’s interviews with Express UK.



He began by admitting, “It might dent her reputation, depending on what he says, if there are things in there that people don’t like about how she’s behaved or interacted with the family, I don’t know if that’s the case.”

“But I think it might also have the opposite effect in that Harry and Meghan are increasingly unpopular in the UK because of their activities and statements.”

“I think Harry revealing negative thoughts and opinions about Camilla may well actually help the British public accept her and like her because their public approval is dropping as time goes on, and hers is increasing.”

Before concluding he also added, “So, for them to discredit her in some way may have a negative effect on their intentions and a positive effect on her among the British public.”