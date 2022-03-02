Katy Perry explains the real reason she vetoed world tour in favor of a Las Vegas Residency

Katy Perry recently took a trip down memory lane and explained the real reason she is choosing to stay ‘closer to home’ and why her Las Vegas Residency offer contributed to her decision.

Perry reminisced over her early 20s and her drive to tour the would till she’d drop in a candid chat with Variety.

While explaining the real reason she chose Las Vegas over a full tour Perry cited her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom as the reason and admitted, “I wanted to start my personal life and make a family, and then also be able to contribute as an artist at the same time and just find balance.”



Especially since “I’ve been able to tour the world three times over, and so it felt like, okay, I’ve done that; I got to play the Super Bowl.”

She also went on to explain, “When you’re single and in your 20s and full of foaming-at-the-mouth ambition, you’re just gonna Zip-a-dee-doo-dah all over the world until you possibly can’t anymore. And that’s what I did do.”

But “now I am finding balance, having a baby and being a mother and also doing Vegas and American Idol and all those things.”

However, she did award fans some bit of good news when she said, “Eventually I’ll go back into beast mode where we tour all over the world, but while she [her daughter, Daisy] is small and everything is just like a sparkle in her eye, I want to be there at every moment.”

This is why “Vegas was always kind of a thing I wanted to do when I wanted to find a little bit more balance, strangely. No one ever says that concerning Vegas.