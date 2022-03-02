Lindsay Lohan linked to multi-film deal with streaming giant Netflix: ‘So thrilled’

Lindsay Lohan has reportedly been preparing for two secret projects alongside Netflix and the news is finally out.

News of this collaboration has been announced by the director of Netflix’s independent films, Christina Rogers, as part of an official statement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter Rogers was quoted saying, “We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her. We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world.”



While no details into the upcoming projects have yet been revealed, this project is sure to catapult Lohan back into the realm of Hollywood’s A-listers ever since her personal life overshadowed everything.

For those unversed, Lohan has long since suffered from drug and alcohol problems, but it seems she’s turned everything around.

With the announcement of her engagement to financier Bader Shammas, appears ready to walk down the red carpet for another shot at international success on the streaming platform.