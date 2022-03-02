The Batman director is ‘heartbroken’ for not attending film premiere due to Covid 19

The Batman director Matt Reeves, 55, missed the world premiere of the highly anticipated super hero movie, due to COVID 19.

The film had its premiere in New York on Tuesday, with the whole cast in attendance except for the director who made a virtual appearance before the film screening.

“We were taking the film around and doing the press tour. Despite being double-vaccinated and boostered, I got COVID,” Reeves revealed via video call.

He expressed his sorrow for not being able to attend the evening, “The good news is that I’m healthy, I’m good. But I’m not with you. It’s a great heartbreak for me because this movie means so much to me.”

The Let Me In director went on saying, “It was a five-year journey for me and I’m really excited that we’re sharing it with you tonight.”

Reeves conveyed his gratitude, he added, “I want to thank, from the bottom of my heart, the incredible crew that we made this movie with. They are such incredible craftsmen, artists… [It’s] the best crew that we ever worked with. I know that so many of you are there tonight. I’m so sad that I’m not there with you,”

“I’d like to thank each and every one of you, name by name, though they informed me that this movie we made is quite long,” he concluded with a joke.

The Batman had its world premiere in the Lincoln center on Tuesday evening. The movie will theatrically release on 4th March 2022.