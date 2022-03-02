Jonas Brothers unveil five-night Las Vegas Residency to ring in Summer

Jonas Brothers have just announced plans to ring in the Summer season with a five-night Residency in Las Vegas.
The dynamic brothers announced their plans on Twitter and Nick was the one to do the honours.
He issued the announcement with a simultaneous link to tickets and even added a caption that read, “Best way to kick off summer 2022?? With my brothers in Vegas [sunglasses emoji] Tickets on sale Monday, March 7th!! Let’s get it!!” (sic)
