Kanye West shares first photo with Chaney Jones to confirm their romance

US musician Kanye West has confirmed dating his former wife Kim Kardashian’s lookalike Chaney Jones with a sweet photo and a heart emoji.
The Stronger singer took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of a news item that also carries a sweet photo of him with Chaney from their recent outing.
The news post reads: “It appears #Ye and his new boo #CharneyJones are going strong.”
He shared the photo with a heart emoji in the caption.
Fans and friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the lovebirds.
Chaney reposted the same on her Instagram stories.
Earlier, she posted a selfie with Kanye West on Monday after spending several days together partying in Miami.
Kanye confirmed his relationship with Charney days after reality TV star Kim Kardashian urged a US court to expedite her divorce, saying it would help husband Ye to accept the relationship is over.
Dax Shepard once dated Ashley Olsen before settling down with Kristen Bell
Sean Penn found himself among thousands of refugees fleeing to Poland from Ukraine
Ukraine’s minister says equipment to use Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink satellite internet service has arrived
Hailey Bieber said, “Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but...
Katy Perry reveals the real reason she decided to do a Las Vegas Residency over a full-on tour
Kelly Rizzo touches upon her life after losing her husband Bob Saget