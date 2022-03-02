 
Wednesday March 02, 2022
Kanye West shares first photo with Chaney Jones to confirm their romance

Kim Kardashian has urged a US court to expedite her divorce, saying it would help husband Ye to accept the relationship is over.

By Web Desk
March 02, 2022
US musician Kanye West has confirmed dating his former wife Kim Kardashian’s lookalike Chaney Jones with a sweet photo and a heart emoji.

The Stronger singer took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of a news item that also carries a sweet photo of him with Chaney from their recent outing.

The news post reads: “It appears #Ye and his new boo #CharneyJones are going strong.”

He shared the photo with a heart emoji in the caption.

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the lovebirds.

Chaney reposted the same on her Instagram stories.

Earlier, she posted a selfie with Kanye West on Monday after spending several days together partying in Miami.

Kanye confirmed his relationship with Charney days after reality TV star Kim Kardashian urged a US court to expedite her divorce, saying it would help husband Ye to accept the relationship is over.