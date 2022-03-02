Kanye West shares first photo with Chaney Jones to confirm their romance

US musician Kanye West has confirmed dating his former wife Kim Kardashian’s lookalike Chaney Jones with a sweet photo and a heart emoji.



The Stronger singer took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of a news item that also carries a sweet photo of him with Chaney from their recent outing.

The news post reads: “It appears #Ye and his new boo #CharneyJones are going strong.”

He shared the photo with a heart emoji in the caption.

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the lovebirds.

Chaney reposted the same on her Instagram stories.

Earlier, she posted a selfie with Kanye West on Monday after spending several days together partying in Miami.

Kanye confirmed his relationship with Charney days after reality TV star Kim Kardashian urged a US court to expedite her divorce, saying it would help husband Ye to accept the relationship is over.