Kim Kardashian leaves fans freaking out with her latest post

Kim Kardashian sent fans wild with her latest move as she captioned a snap with her new beau Pete Davidson's ex Ariana Grande's song.

The 41-year-old's caption that she penned alongside the Instagram photo stunned fans.

Kim Kardashian took the bold move to caption her post with some Ariana Grande song lyrics – yes, Ariana is Pete's ex-girlfriend.

Penning "Just like magic" in alongside her stylish new offering, fans of the star were quick to decode the caption and figured out that Kim had penned Ariana's lyrics – which caused a stir in the comments section.

"ARIANA STAN," said one fan, while another said: "The Ari reference?? Babe!!" Someone else penned: "Not the Ariana grande reference."

While a fourth savagely commented: "Quoting @arianagrande while dating her lefts overs - cute." A fifth person penned: "Pete’s new gf quoting a song from his ex gf? Iconic."

Pete started dating Ariana Grande in May 2018 and they became engaged the next month. But the couple called off their engagement and ended the relationship months later in October 2018. The comedian is now enjoying his new romantic journey with Kim.

Kim Kardashian's post comes after Kanye was spotted with her lookalike Chaney Jones. The 44-year-old rapper has been spotted out and about with the 24-year-old Instagram model, and fans are totally taken aback by her resemblance to Ye's estranged wife.