Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon start filming for‘Ghudchadi' across Gurugram, Delhi & Jaipur

Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have started shooting for the highly-anticipated film Ghudchadi and left millions of their fans excited.



The Binoy Gandhi directorial has kick-started in Gurugram with an indoor shoot and will then continue to New Delhi before moving on to Jaipur. According to the latest report in Hindustan Times, the actors are currently in Gurugram and the shoot will go on till 10 March.

Revealing a few details of the ongoing shoot, a source said, "Raveena joined the team on 24 February. At the moment, they are shooting in a flat of a society in Sushant Lok. They will start heading outside from 2 March, and head to Delhi from 5 March,"

The source added, "They will be heading to Jaipur after completing Delhi-NCR shoot on March 10," adding that the film’s details are under wraps to avoid the public glare.

Elaborating on the Gurugram and Delhi shoot, the source said, "After wrapping up the indoor segment, they will shoot in Cyber hub, Golf course. They have planned a two-day outing in Delhi where they will shoot in Red Fort and Humayun’s Tomb. In Gurugram, they will explore local markets, and in Delhi, the plan is to shoot in archaeological places mostly."

Earlier, on Twitter, Sanjay Dutt had even dropped a teaser and tweeted, "Bringing the laughter, drama with a fun-packed movie #Ghudchadi, at your doorstep soon."