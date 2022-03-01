Prince Andrew labeled 'tone deaf' amid plans to return to royal life

File Footage





Prince Andrew has been labeled "tone deaf" after it was alluded that the Duke of York was planning his royal return even after his explosive sex abuse case.

ITV host Lorraine Kelly advised the disgraced prince that keeping a low profile would be the best until the impact of his high-profile settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre would die down.

"Surely he's not that tone deaf?" she said.

She also asked royal expert Russell Myers about the possibility of the Queen’s favourite son’s return to royal life.

"I mean, I'm not sure to be honest with you. Listen, on the one hand, there are an awful lot more important things going on in the world," he replied.

Myers continued, "You would have thought that there wouldn't have been any noises coming from the camp."

He added that assumptions over Prince Andrew slowly returning into the royal spotlight reportedly "stemmed over the last few days because there's been another cascade of people dropping him."