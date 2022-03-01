Naya Rivera family settles her death lawsuit after two years of passing

Naya Rivera family settles death lawsuit after two years of passing

Naya Rivera's wrongful death lawsuit against Ventura County has officially been settled by her family.

The county was sued by Naya's husband, Ryan Dorsey, on behalf of son, who was also present at the death scene.

"Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru," the Rivera family's lawyer, Amjad M. Khan tells PEOPLE on Monday.

"Though the tragic loss of Josey's mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy," Khan added.

The settlement is "subject to approval by the Ventura Superior Court on March 16," according to Khan.

Dorsey, 38, and Rivera's estate sued Ventura County, for the emotional distressed caused to their six-year-old son after watching his mother drown in Lake Piru.