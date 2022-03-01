Naya Rivera family settles her death lawsuit after two years of passing

Naya Rivera's wrongful death lawsuit against Ventura County has officially been settled by her family.
The county was sued by Naya's husband, Ryan Dorsey, on behalf of son, who was also present at the death scene.
"Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru," the Rivera family's lawyer, Amjad M. Khan tells PEOPLE on Monday.
"Though the tragic loss of Josey's mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy," Khan added.
The settlement is "subject to approval by the Ventura Superior Court on March 16," according to Khan.
Dorsey, 38, and Rivera's estate sued Ventura County, for the emotional distressed caused to their six-year-old son after watching his mother drown in Lake Piru.
Law & Order star Ned Eisenberg has passed away after fiercely battling two different forms of cancers
Dancing with the Stars alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy has managed to find a spot after being stuck in Ukraine
Jason Momoa poses with Channing Tatum as they travel to watch ‘The Batman’
Naya Rivera’s son will receive compensation from Ventura County after a wrongful death lawsuit was settled
Matthew McConaughey says he uses topical ointment for hair re-growth
Hulk Hogan is officially divorced from his second wife Jennifer McDaniel and has also found love again