Late Naya Rivera’s son to benefit after family settles wrongful death lawsuit

Naya Rivera’s son will receive compensation from Ventura County after a wrongful death lawsuit was settled

Naya Rivera’s son Josey will receive compensation from Ventura County after the late Glee star’s family settled a wrongful death lawsuit they had filed after her accidental drowning in Lake Piru in July 2020.

A statement from the Rivera family lawyer Amjad M. Khan was obtained by People magazine on Monday, in which the lawyer states, “Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru.”

"Though the tragic loss of Josey's mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy," Khan added.

In his statement, Khan added that the “settlement is "subject to approval by the Ventura Superior Court on March 16.”

The lawsuit was filed by Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey on behalf of their son Josey in November 2020.

It argued that her death was preventable and that the boat she had rented from Lake Piru wasn’t properly equipped with features complying with US Coast Guard safety standards.