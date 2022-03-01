Chaney Jones, Kanye West set the internet on fire with their latest picture

Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones set the internet into a meltdown after posting a ‘couple snap’ with rumoured boyfriend Kanye West.
On Monday, taking to Instagram, the model shared a loved-up photo with the Good Life rapper amid romance rumours and it appears to be a sweet couple’s picture.
In the picture, the pair sports all black, with Jones rocking a classic tank top and sunglasses, and West donning a leather jacket.
Jones, 24, kept her caption short and sweet with a black heart Emoji to match their attire.
To note, the photo comes after Jones and West were seen shopping at Bal Harbour in Miami on Thursday.
Meanwhile, West's legal drama with estranged wife Kim Kardashian continues. Friday, the Donda 2 musician filed an objection to Kardashian's latest filing, in which she accused West of spreading "misinformation" on social media regarding their "private family matters and co-parenting."
Kardashian, 41, states in the court documents filed on Wednesday that his actions have "created emotional distress."
In West's response, he claimed Kardashian's statement is "double hearsay" in court documents obtained by PEOPLE.
Law & Order star Ned Eisenberg has passed away after fiercely battling two different forms of cancers
Dancing with the Stars alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy has managed to find a spot after being stuck in Ukraine
Jason Momoa poses with Channing Tatum as they travel to watch ‘The Batman’
Naya Rivera’s son will receive compensation from Ventura County after a wrongful death lawsuit was settled
Matthew McConaughey says he uses topical ointment for hair re-growth
Hulk Hogan is officially divorced from his second wife Jennifer McDaniel and has also found love again