Kim Kardashian captions Instagram post with Ariana Grande’s song, fans react

Supermodel Kim Kardashian, who is currently dating the Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, has fans in frenzy after sharing glam-up pictures of her on social media. However, it was the caption of her post that grabbed massive attention.
On Monday, the billionaire mogul, 41, took fans by surprise after captioning an Instagram post with the title of singer Ariana Grande’s song Just Like Magic.
In the shared picture, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned an all-black chic outfit.
For the unversed, Kim’s boyfriend Davidson became engaged to the Grammy winner in 2018. The couple then called their engagement off just after five months of being together.
Given that the SKIMS founder is dating Grande’s ex-fiancé, the choice of caption sparked a debate online. Fans took to the comments section, noticing the subtle reference to the lyrics. One fan wrote, “Not the Ariana Grande reference.”
“The Ari reference?? Babe!!” commented another. “Quoting @arianagrande while dating her lefts overs [sic] – cute,” reacted another fan.
Kardashian started dating Davidson last fall after filing for divorce from Ye, with whom she shares four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.
The two began dating late last year after Kim hosted SNL in October 2021. Since then, the couple has found themselves frequently in the spotlight.
Meanwhile, the Positions singer, 28, married real estate agent Dalton Gomez in May 2021.
'The Kardashians' will premiere on Hulu on April 14
