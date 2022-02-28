Prince Andrew 'done wrong to the Queen' with sex abuse scandal

File Footage





The British public has declared that Prince Andrew’s position within the royal family is compromised after his sex abuse scandal.

As per Express, visitors and sightseers outside of Buckingham Palace was asked to give their two cents on the Duke of York and his agreement to pay an eight-figure sum to Virginia Giuffre, who claimed that she was sexually abused by the prince multiple times when she was just 17.

Many of them have said that the Queen's move to strip the Duke of York off of his military and royal patronages was one that was needed added that it is yet to be understood whether he was innocent or guilty.

A person said "I think [the Queen] get rid of his titles."

"He should stand back," added his companion.

"At least until he is either proved innocent or guilty."

Another sightseer said: "It is correct that he lost all his titles."

"He has done wrong to the Queen," added another member of the public.

Asked if the Queen's Platinum Jubilee could be overshadowed by the disgraced prince's settlement, one person replied: "A litte bit yeah.

"Because it is a big year for her now this year.

"So I think it will definitely."