Prince Andrew ‘broken’ after retaining only one military title after settlement fallout

The loss of Prince Andrew’s military titles has led to him feeling completely broken.



This claim has been brought to light by a source close to Page Six and according to their findings, the Prince has been feeling ‘broken’ after the fallout from his settlement led to him having lost nearly every military title he’s ever received.

The source was quoted saying, “He is down, he is broken. If he wants to dress up once in a while in a naval uniform, then let him.”



Currently “His reputation is in tatters, his public life is over. He is a walking embarrassment,” to make matters worse.

For those unversed with the nature of Prince Andrew’s military titles, the Mirror sources explain, “He served in the Royal Navy in the Falklands War and this was bestowed upon him by the Queen. It’s effectively the same as an honorary degree.”