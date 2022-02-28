'Squid Game' star HoYeon Jung reacts to ignorant question at SAG Awards

Squid Game actor HoYeon Jung, who has won Best Female Actor in a Drama Series award at SAG Awards 2022, impressed fans with her perfect response to a mean question at the event on Sunday.

However, she was bashed at the prestigious event with an ignorant question at the event.

During an interview session, the model-turned actor and her co-star Lee Jung-jae talked about their much-loved series.

However, fans were not impressed to hear the reporter ask, “Now that you’re SAG winners, what are you going to miss the most about being anonymous?”

The translator at the event slightly tweaked the question for the South Korean actor.

“Now that you have won SAG awards, what would you miss from the time where you were less famous in America?”

Unfazed by the mockery, the HoYeon gave the best response by answering, “Nothing."

Previously, another American journalist threw a similar questions at Lee Jung-jae about popularity after the series.

"I’m sure you can’t leave the house anymore without people recognizing you. What has been the biggest life change for you since the series came out?” the interviewer asked him in November 2021.