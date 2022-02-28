Amitabh Bachchan gets fans worried about his health with latest tweet

Amitabh Bachchan explains as fans got worried over his ‘heart pumping tweet’

Amitabh Bachchan's latest tweet left fans concerned about his health, however, he offered a clarification in his blog later.

The actor had earlier tweeted, "T 4205 - heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope.."







He later cleared the air in his blog as he revealed that how the stress of learning lines and fear of performance was put to test for him.

Big B wrote, “The stress of the learning of lines and the fear of getting the performance right or at least acceptable was on test. But what was truly tested was the the drive back from Madh Island.”

In a long post, he also revealed another reason which left him concerned. He added, "But another challenge awaits...Chelsea v Liverpool in the Final of the Co.. something."

It is reported that the actor along with his son Abhishek Bachchan are fans of football and support Chelsea.

On the work front, the senior Bachchan is all set to appear in a number of movies including Jhund, Runway 34, Brahmastra, Goodbye, Uyarndha Manithan, Uunchai, Project K, and Butterfly.