Tom Cruise flies own helicopter amid 'Mission Impossible 8' shoot: Watch

Tom Cruise flies a helicopter amid 'Mission Impossible 8' shoot: Watch

Tom Cruise flew off to South Africa to shoot Mission Impossible 8 in his own helicopter which he piloted himself.

As the Hollywood A-lister landed in Hoedspruit, Limpopo, he passed a heart-melting smile towards the camera as he removed his face mask.

Dressed up in a blue polo shirt, the 59-year-old actor looked as dashing as always. He completed his looks with grey trousers and walking boots.

According to Daily Mail, the Top Gun actor is staying in a small town of Hoedspruit, which is located close to Mozambique border.

“It's so awesome to see you. I can't wait for you to see the next movie. Thank you for coming out today,” he told fans.



When a fan asked him if he’d ever consider to move to the country, “I'd love to, it would be nice to live here. We're very excited. We've wanted to film here for a very long time”

Cruise was asked about his helicopter ride to which he replied, “We just saw some cheetahs or lions, they were right in front of someone's driveway.”

He also expressed gratitude towards fans for warmly welcoming him. “Thank you all for your hospitality. It means a lot to me,” he said.

The seventh installment of the well-acclaimed film is slated to hit theatres in July 2023 with a whopping production cost which has already surpassed $290million.

