Kate Winslet ‘heartbroken’ over not attending SAG Awards

Kate Winslet admitted that she is ‘heartbroken’ over missing SAG Awards as she paid tribute to Helen Mirren

Kate Winslet presented Helen Mirren the lifetime achievement award via virtual appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 on Sunday.

The Reader actor said she was ‘heartbroken’ for not being able to attend the prestigious ceremony as she paid homage to Mirren while presenting.

The reason why Winslet was not able to attend the ceremony remains unknown.

“Good evening, everyone. I was meant to be there with you in person and I'm heartbroken not to be,” the 46-year-old star said.

Winslet went on saying, “But I couldn't pass up on the opportunity to gush on an artist who is acting royalty.”

“She's the opposite of grand. Instead, she's an actress who wants to roll up her cleaves with the rest of us and just get on with the job,” Kate added. “She loves collaboration, she loves to act, she loves to play, we all assume she was classically trained in her craft, but she wasn't.”



“Her parents were against her becoming an actress at all. So it's safe to say Helen commits heart and soul to giving truthful performances, as well as so many actresses to aspire to be just like you. I can say, Helen, that your commitment and integrity inspire us all,” she concluded.

Winslet herself won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series for her role as Mare Sheehan in Mare of Easttown.