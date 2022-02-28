Kate Middleton’s royal life ‘weighed down with crippling fear’: 'A curse'

Experts speak out about Kate Middleton’s crippling fear around royal duties and life.
Royal commentator Camilla Tominey made this claim during the BBC podcast Images of Diana.
There she admitted, “I think it’s difficult for Kate individually because she’s intrinsically shy. I think she could do herself more credit by speaking more.”
“She has had this crippling fear of public speaking which Arthur and I have seen first hand ‒ and the rest of the people in the press pack ‒ when she has had to address crowds that she needs to get over.”
She also went on to say, “Because if the royals are to be modern and very 21st century, princesses need to be heard as well as seen.”
“That’s why Diana was so magical because as well as looking good if he took to the podium, she would actually say something significant.”
