Meghan Markle shares words on her and Prince Harry's new honour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have won the NAACP’s President Award, are very happy for their new honour.
The Duchess of Sussex, who was out of spotlight, broke her silence and shared her words at the ceremony, saying: "We are so deeply humbled to be here in the company of so many illustrious awardees."
However, royal fans and experts do not seem to be very happy over their award as they raised some questions.
Angela Levin, a royal commentator, tweeted: "Archewell Foundation partners with NSSCP have created new honour Digital Civil Rights Award which it seems Harry and Meghan have won.
"Apart from creating it someone please tell me exactly what they've done not just talked about for civil rights."
Coolblackkind said: "OMG I been waiting all day! I cannot wait. Our Meghan and Harry fully appreciated and recognised. I just love the NAACP so much for this! Nobel Prize next please!"
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are enjoying life in the US with their kids after quitting the royal jobs, reportedly used part of their speech on introducing the new NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award.
