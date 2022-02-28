Kangana Ranaut accused of using Alia Bhatt’s name for publicity

Kangana Ranaut got furious as a Lock Upp contestant accused her of using Alia Bhatt's name for publicity

Kangana Ranaut got into a heated debate with a contestant on her show Lock Upp, who accused her of using Alia Bhatt’s name to get publicity.

Payal Rohatgi got into a heated argument with the Gangster actor ahead of her entry as a participant when she said that Kangana ‘piggy backs on Alia Bhatt's name’.

Responding to a question asking why she joined the show following criticism earlier, Payal said that her personal opinions are different from her professional situation.

She added that even Kangana had difference of opinions with producer Ekta Kapoor but she is hosting her show.

This angered Kangana and she reacted to the comment saying, “Do not piggy back on me. Talk about your own experiences, do not use my past experiences. Do not take my name."

"I would have named someone else if you were not present here," Payal replied to the 34-year-old actor.

Responding to which, the TV show host said, "So, you would still talk of someone else's experiences. You are still not saying that you would talk about your own experiences. You just proved my allegations right."

Kangana went on to accused Payal of leveraging other peoples’ controversies for the sake of publicity.

In an effort to defend herself, Payal accused Kangana of the same thing. She said, "Why do you use others' names? I can also say that you piggy back on Alia Bhatt's name and (are using) Gangubai Kathiawadi for the sake of grabbing attention."

"Do not talk about me, I create my own controversies, that is my opinion about them," Kangana ended the debate.