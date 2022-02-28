Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘concerned’ Prince Harry’s memoir will show ‘how he suffered’

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly concerned Prince Harry’s memoir will include details into how he suffered as a child within the British monarchy.
This revelation has been brought to light by a source close to Express and according to their claim, even though “No one expects him to hold back,”
They still “assume he’ll write about why he left the monarchy, how he suffered growing up, how the family handled the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and his conflicts with his father, Prince Charles.”
The insider also went on to speculate upon the wedge this memoir can create between Prince Harry and his family.
Reportedly, Charles and William have both made some terse comments to Harry about the memoir.”
“But Harry’s staying mum about its contents,” especially since “Writing has been cathartic for him, and he hopes it will help others.”
This claim comes shortly after sources revealed that Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice fully support their cousin because "They believe Harry's outspoken remarks may have been triggered because previously his voice and opinions were rarely heard within the royal family.
Moreover, the sisters believe that the memoir a chance for Prince Harry to finally be heard.
Kangana Ranaut got furious as a Lock Upp contestant accused her of using Alia Bhatt's name for publicity
2022 SAG Awards: Will Smith tearfully praised ‘King Richard’s cast in his acceptance speech
BTS made history on Monday when they received a Diamond certification RIAJ for their hit song Dynamite
Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev is reportedly charging upwards of $20,000 for nightclub appearances
CODA actor Troy Kotsur made history with his won at the SAG Awards on Sunday
Suhana Khan looks gorgeous in a white chikankari lehenga by designer Manish Malhotra