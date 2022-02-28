Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘concerned’ Prince Harry’s memoir will show ‘how he suffered’

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly concerned Prince Harry’s memoir will include details into how he suffered as a child within the British monarchy.



This revelation has been brought to light by a source close to Express and according to their claim, even though “No one expects him to hold back,”

They still “assume he’ll write about why he left the monarchy, how he suffered growing up, how the family handled the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and his conflicts with his father, Prince Charles.”

The insider also went on to speculate upon the wedge this memoir can create between Prince Harry and his family.

Reportedly, Charles and William have both made some terse comments to Harry about the memoir.”

“But Harry’s staying mum about its contents,” especially since “Writing has been cathartic for him, and he hopes it will help others.”

This claim comes shortly after sources revealed that Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice fully support their cousin because "They believe Harry's outspoken remarks may have been triggered because previously his voice and opinions were rarely heard within the royal family.

Moreover, the sisters believe that the memoir a chance for Prince Harry to finally be heard.