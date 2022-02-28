Green Day cancels concert plans in Russia in light of Ukraine war takeover

Green Day has officially decided to cancel its concert activities within Russia in light of its ongoing takeover attempt in Ukraine.
The band announced the news in a statement to Variety and it read, “With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium.”
“We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that,” the band also emphasized. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Stay safe.”
