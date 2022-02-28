Andrew Garfield breaks down plans for Spiderman role: ‘Would I?’

American actor Andrew Garfield’s plans for a Spiderman sequel have been revealed.

The actor got candid about it all while speaking to VarietyOn and began by admitting that he has “no plans, that’s the truth.”

At the same time, however, because of his decision to reject rumours of his Spiderman role in the past, “Everyone’s gonna call me a liar for the rest of my life,” because “I’m the boy who cried wolf.”

This admission comes shortly after Garfield’s Tick, Tick … Boom! creator Lin-Manuel Miranda spoke of the moment she questioned him on his rumoured role as Peter Parker.

She began by telling the outlet, “To his credit, he never said it to me. He always denied it, but I was there the day it leaked.”

“He was on my set in November when it leaked that he was in talks and I quietly went up to him and said, ‘Bro, are you in the new ‘Spider-Man?” and he went, ‘[expletive] up, [expletive] up’.”

Before concluding she also added, “It was the worst acting I’d ever seen him do. And I went, ‘He’s gotta practice that, that denial,’ and he got very good at it, but I was there when he first workshopped it.”