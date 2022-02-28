Lahore Qalandars’ veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez. Photo: Twitter

LAHORE: After bagging their first-ever PSL title in the seven editions, Lahore Qalandars’ veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said, “Tiger abhee Zinda hai”, a famous dialogue of India’s record-breaking blockbuster movie “Tiger Zinda Hai”.

Sharing a photo of him on his Twitter handle, Mohammad Hafeez captioned the post, "Tiger abhee Zinda hai". His post is making the rounds on the internet since he uploaded it on social media.

Indian film “Tiger Zinda Hai” broke records when it was released on December 22, 2017. Bollywood’s top stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif played leading roles in the movie.

A day earlier, Lahore Qalandars had won their first Pakistan Super League (PSL) title after thrashing Multan Sultans by 42 runs in the final of this year's tournament at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.