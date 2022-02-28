 
close
Monday February 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Full list of winners for the 2022 SAG Awards

Check out the complete list of every star that took home a SAG trophy this year in 2022

By Web Desk
February 28, 2022
Full list of winners for the 2022 SAG Awards
Full list of winners for the 2022 SAG Awards

Despite covid-19’s ongoing assault with multiple strands and varying death tolls, the 2022 SAG Awards brought a sense of normalcy amid the ongoing pandemic.

The entire ceremony was held as part of a live ceremony on Sunday, February 27th, 2022.



Check them out below:



1. Movies

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!”

Will Smith, “King Richard” [Winner]

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”


Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” ” [Winner]

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”


Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” [Winner]

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”


Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA” [Winner]

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”


Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

“Belfast”

“CODA” [Winner]

“Don’t Look Up”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”


2. Television


Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie

Murray Bartlett's “The White Lotus”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” [Winner]

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”


Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

“Succession” [Winner]

“Yellowstone”


Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jung Ho-Yeon, “Squid Game” [Winner]

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”


Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Lee Jung-Jae, “Squid Game” [Winner]


Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso” [Winner]


Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” [Winner]

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”


Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” [Winner]


Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” [Winner]