Full list of winners for the 2022 SAG Awards

Despite covid-19’s ongoing assault with multiple strands and varying death tolls, the 2022 SAG Awards brought a sense of normalcy amid the ongoing pandemic.



The entire ceremony was held as part of a live ceremony on Sunday, February 27th, 2022.









Check them out below:









1. Movies

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!”

Will Smith, “King Richard” [Winner]

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”





Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” ” [Winner]

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”





Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” [Winner]

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”





Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA” [Winner]

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”





Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

“Belfast”

“CODA” [Winner]

“Don’t Look Up”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”





2. Television





Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie

Murray Bartlett's “The White Lotus”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” [Winner]

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”





Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

“Succession” [Winner]

“Yellowstone”





Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jung Ho-Yeon, “Squid Game” [Winner]

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”





Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Lee Jung-Jae, “Squid Game” [Winner]





Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso” [Winner]





Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” [Winner]

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”





Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” [Winner]





Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” [Winner]



