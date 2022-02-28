Full list of winners for the 2022 SAG Awards

Despite covid-19’s ongoing assault with multiple strands and varying death tolls, the 2022 SAG Awards brought a sense of normalcy amid the ongoing pandemic.
The entire ceremony was held as part of a live ceremony on Sunday, February 27th, 2022.
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!”
Will Smith, “King Richard” [Winner]
Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” ” [Winner]
Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”
Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”
Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”
Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”
Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” [Winner]
Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
Ruth Negga, “Passing”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”
Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”
Troy Kotsur, “CODA” [Winner]
Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”
Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
“Belfast”
“CODA” [Winner]
“Don’t Look Up”
“House of Gucci”
“King Richard”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie
Murray Bartlett's “The White Lotus”
Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” [Winner]
Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“The Morning Show”
“Squid Game”
“Succession” [Winner]
“Yellowstone”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Jung Ho-Yeon, “Squid Game” [Winner]
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Lee Jung-Jae, “Squid Game” [Winner]
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
“The Great”
“Hacks”
“The Kominsky Method”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Ted Lasso” [Winner]
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Sandra Oh, “The Chair”
Jean Smart, “Hacks” [Winner]
Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” [Winner]
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” [Winner]
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received an award for their work
Doria Ragland was pictured with daughter Meghan Markle and son in law Prince Harry
Kim Kardashian captioned the post: "Shockingly not jet-lagged."
George stole the limelight at England's Six Nations match against Wales on Saturday
Royal author Brian Hoey shared his thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's possible trip to the UK
Body language expert claimed harry and Eugenie looked “confused” as they attended Super Bowl