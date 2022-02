Prince William’s FA announces to boycott all football matches against Russia over Ukraine

England will not play international matches at any level "for the forseeable future" against Russian teams following the invasion of Ukraine, the country´s football association said Sunday.



Duke of Cambridge Prince William is the current President of the England’s Football Association.

The decision follows announcements by Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic -- all future or potential opponents of Russia in World Cup qualifying -- that they will refuse to play Russia at any venue.

The FA´s statement read: "Out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership, the FA can confirm that we won´t play against Russia in any international fixtures for the foreseeable future.

"This includes any potential match at any level of senior, age group or para football."

World governing body FIFA said Russia would be barred from hosting matches and must play under the banner of the "Football Union of Russia" without a national flag or playing its anthem.

Russia have already qualified for this year´s UEFA Women´s Euro 2022, which will be hosted by England in July.

According to the Royal family's official website, in 2006 Prince William became the President of The Football Association, and has regularly attended both FA Cup finals and England games.

The Duke of Cambridge is a keen sportsman who has advocated the power of sport to effect change, transform lives, and bring people together.