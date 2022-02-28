Channing Tatum's 'Dog' makes $30.8 million in North America

Channing Tatum's PG-13 canine adventure "Dog" had surprisingly solid attendance levels in its sophomore outing, according to Reuters.

The road-trip buddy comedy, from MGM, earned $10.1 million from 3,827 screens over the weekend, pushing its North American tally to $30.8 million.

The news agency said it's a strong result for a movie that carries a $15 million production budget.



"Uncharted," Sony's long-in-the-works video game adaptation, brought in $23.2 million from 4,275 domestic venues in its second weekend of release, representing a 46% decline in revenues from its opening. That brings its domestic total to $83.3 million. A drop around 50% is standard for big-budget tentpoles, but making its hold a little more impressive, the film did not enjoy the rapturous reviews that greeted "Spider-Man: No Way Home." It helps that "Uncharted" is based on an extremely popular video game series and caters to younger males, a demographic that has been reliably going to the movies during COVID-19.

Meanwhile, another Sony blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home" took the No. 3 spot with $5.7 million from 3,002 North American theaters, sliding only 23% in its 11th weekend in theaters. Since debuting on the big screen in December, the Spidey threequel has managed to stay in the top three on domestic box office charts -- a rare feat with or without an industry-altering pandemic. Through Sunday, "No Way Home" has collected an enormous $779.8 million in total. Given the movie's stellar week-to-week holds, "Spider-Man" could soon become the third movie ever to cross $800 million at the domestic box office.