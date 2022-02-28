Channing Tatum's 'Dog' makes $30.8 million in North America

Channing Tatum's PG-13 canine adventure "Dog" had surprisingly solid attendance levels in its sophomore outing, according to Reuters.
The road-trip buddy comedy, from MGM, earned $10.1 million from 3,827 screens over the weekend, pushing its North American tally to $30.8 million.
The news agency said it's a strong result for a movie that carries a $15 million production budget.
"Uncharted," Sony's long-in-the-works video game adaptation, brought in $23.2 million from 4,275 domestic venues in its second weekend of release, representing a 46% decline in revenues from its opening. That brings its domestic total to $83.3 million. A drop around 50% is standard for big-budget tentpoles, but making its hold a little more impressive, the film did not enjoy the rapturous reviews that greeted "Spider-Man: No Way Home." It helps that "Uncharted" is based on an extremely popular video game series and caters to younger males, a demographic that has been reliably going to the movies during COVID-19.
Meanwhile, another Sony blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home" took the No. 3 spot with $5.7 million from 3,002 North American theaters, sliding only 23% in its 11th weekend in theaters. Since debuting on the big screen in December, the Spidey threequel has managed to stay in the top three on domestic box office charts -- a rare feat with or without an industry-altering pandemic. Through Sunday, "No Way Home" has collected an enormous $779.8 million in total. Given the movie's stellar week-to-week holds, "Spider-Man" could soon become the third movie ever to cross $800 million at the domestic box office.
One of the Mardi Gras floats in New Orleans depicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a very humourous manner
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are planning to move Britain -Sources
Pete Davidson's close pal John Mulaney hosted this week's 'Saturday Night Live' episode
Snoop Dogg and his guard faced murder charges in 1990s
Samantha Ruth Prabhu praises Alia Bhatt’s performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ calls it a ‘masterpiece’
Experts urge Prince Harry to make ‘more of a sacrifice’ for Queen Elizabeth for Platinum Jubilee year