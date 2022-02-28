 
close
Sunday February 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

NAACP Image Awards: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in pictures

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received an award for their work

By Web Desk
February 28, 2022
NAACP Image Awards: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in pictures

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received   the President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards in recognition of their work helping a Texas women's shelter, promoting vaccine equity and creating community relief centres.

Meghan's mother   Doria Ragland  accompanied the couple to show that was hosted by  Anthony Anderson  who also brought his mother, Doris Bowman, along.

The 26 February show was hosted by Anthony Anderson while the likes of Kerry Washington, rapper LL COOL J and actress Zendaya among performers and presenters.

The NAACP, a civil rights organization, had announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be receiving the prestigious President's Award, which recognises the couple’s philanthropic and advocacy work.

The Sussexes were showcasing evening looks from popular Black designers at the show. Prince Harry donned a tux by Ozwald Boateng and Meghan in a dress by CJR.

Here are some picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the show:

NAACP Image Awards: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in pictures


NAACP Image Awards: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in pictures


NAACP Image Awards: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in pictures