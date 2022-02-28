Kate Middleton and Prince William stand against each other at England v Wales Six Nations match

Prince George helped his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William stay cool during clash of their teams at England's Six Nations match against Wales on Saturday.

The eight year-old prince did not let their parents lose their cools during the much-hyped clash of their Rugby teams.

Kate and William's eldest son Prince George appeared in great spirits as he stood in the stands alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who are patrons of Wales and England's Rugby teams respectively.

After a tense and thrilling final 20 minutes England secured victory over rivals Wales with 23-19 at Twickenham thanks to Marcus Smith's total haul of 18 points.

George stole the limelight as he wore a red and navy jacket, while his mother Kate oozed elegance in a houndstooth coat and his father Prince William looked dapper in a red tie and black jumper combo.

Robert Jobson, a royal commentator, tweeted: "Cheeky Prince George, eight, pokes his tongue out as he joins rugby patrons Prince William and Kate Middleton at England v Wales Six Nations match."



Another Twitter user, sharing photos of the prince, observed: "Our little Prince isn’t so little anymore."

Prince George appeared to be a true supporter of the game as he appreciated both the teams and succeeded to give smile to their parents Prince William and Kate with his gesture during the match which had brought the two royals in direct competition.