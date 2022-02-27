Jakobsen confirms fastest man status with Belgium victory

Fabio Jakobsen.— Facebook

KUURNE: Fabio Jakobsen confirmed his status as the fastest man in the peloton as he won a battle of elite sprinters in the Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne semi-classic on Sunday.



The Dutch Quick-Step rider outpaced Australian Caleb Ewan at the end of the 195km race.

In the six sprints he has contested this season, Jakobsen has won five. He took two each in the Tour of Valencia and the Tour of Algarve and won the points category in both races.

On Sunday, he won after the last breakaway was swallowed up with only 200 metres to go.

"It was a complicated day because the attacks never stopped," he said looking again to more prestigious races on the classics calendar.

"Winning this race was very high on my list of priorities. I hope to shine in Ghent-Wevelgem and Milan-San Remo."

Jakobsen suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on the Tour of Poland in 2020 but returned last season and won three sprint stages on the Vuelta a Espana.

"I am very happy to see Fabio back at such a level after what he experienced two years ago," said Ewan of Lotto-Soudal.