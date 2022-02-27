Royals fans 'completely lost' over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's NAACP Award

Royal fans have shared that they are "completely lost" after witnessing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bag a civil rights award from the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP).
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, last night, were awarded the NAACP 2022 President’s Award for helping with "social justice and have joined the struggle for equity" around the world.
This was the first time the couple was seen by the public this year as they were present to accept the award and give the speech.
However, many royal fans were left with questions over the details of why the former royal couple was deserving of the award even after the NAACP gave its reasons.
One user said: "No one ever said what Harry and Meghan did for Black America to deserve the award. This apparently IS all about image."
"What, if anything, did they achieve to present them with any award?"
