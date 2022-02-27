Prince Charles, William offering Queen ‘no help’: ‘Need to step up’

Prince William and Prince Charles called out for not offering Queen Elizabeth any kind of help during her battle against covid-19.

This accusation has been made by the royal author and biographer Clive Irving.

He admitted to Express UK, "If you look at the situation in terms of the monarchy being like a corporation or a brand or company, they're not handling the situation as the CEO of a corporation would.”



"This is the moment Charles should really step forward and say I'm going to help my mother in dealing with all of this."

He also said, "It's the combination of all these things happening at this very special time. It needs to be shut down in a way that nobody shutting it down."