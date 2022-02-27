Prince Charles, William offering Queen ‘no help’: ‘Need to step up’

Prince William and Prince Charles called out for not offering Queen Elizabeth any kind of help during her battle against covid-19.
This accusation has been made by the royal author and biographer Clive Irving.
He admitted to Express UK, "If you look at the situation in terms of the monarchy being like a corporation or a brand or company, they're not handling the situation as the CEO of a corporation would.”
"This is the moment Charles should really step forward and say I'm going to help my mother in dealing with all of this."
He also said, "It's the combination of all these things happening at this very special time. It needs to be shut down in a way that nobody shutting it down."
Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer say the final season makes clear that their characters have changed
Mick Jagger and Questlove are teaming up to produce a four-part docu- series on soul legend James Brown
Alessandro Michele has long seen an affinity between Gucci’s stripes and adidas’ stripes
Pattinson, fresh from a supporting role in Nolan´s mega-budget sci-fi film "Tenet," "wanted to play a part that was...
Ukraine-born star Milla Jovovich on Friday opened up about her ‘heartbreak’ over Russian invasion of her land
Linda Evangelists stepped out without a face mask for the first time since sharing her ordeal with a cosmetic procedure