Prince Harry cannot ‘steal’ Queen Elizabeth’s thunder: report

Experts have urged Prince Harry to ‘make sacrifices’ for Queen Elizabeth on her Platinum Jubilee year.

This claim has been brought forward by royal commentator and expert Brian Hoey, during his interview with Express UK.

He brought up the topic when asked what he thinks of Prince Harry’s memoir plans.



He started off by giving his personal thoughts on "He might come back for the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh. But he would come back, I think, on his own.”

"And I doubt very much he would come back throughout the remainder of the Platinum Jubilee year - and this is to his credit.”

"Because if he does come back, a lot of the attention would be on him, taken away from the Queen, and nobody in the Royal Family wants any attention diverted from Her Majesty in this particular year."

The author also went on to say, "It is a question of stealing the thunder from the Queen. If he does come back, it would be unintentionally stealing the thunder - but it is bound to happen.”

"And if Meghan came, you can imagine the crowds which would turn out, there is still a groundswell of affection for them both, particularly from younger people, in Britain."