Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen mark 13 years of marriage with special notes

Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen marked 13 years of marital bliss with special notes

NFL legend Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen marked 13 years of marital bliss with special notes dedicated to each other on Sunday, February 27.

Gisele and Tom took to their respective social media profiles to share photos from their wedding alongside special messages to mark their 13th wedding anniversary.

Sharing a black-and-white image from their wedding ceremony, Tom wrote, “13 years ago, we both said 'I do' …and you have been the best thing that ever happened to my life."

“I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother and wife and supporter in the world and I am blessed to call you, my wife,” he went on, further adding, “Te amo muito meu amor, happy anniversary.”

Meanwhile, Gisele shared a photo on her own account with the caption, “Happy anniversary love of my life! Te amo!”

The loved-up anniversary messages come just weeks after the couple also took to social media to share Valentine’s Day messages for each other with Gisele planting trees in her husband Tom’s honour.

“This lasting gift of tree planting will not only put trees in the ground; it will help create healthy forests that filter clean air, provide fresh drinking water, help curb climate change, and provide homes for thousands of species of plants and animals,” she shared in the caption.

Gisele and Tom, who tied the knot in 2009, share two kids, son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake.