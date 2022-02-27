Meghan Markle accused to 'acting a lot of times' to earn fame in US

Meghan Markle craves for celebrity status in the US, even after retiring from acting career.

Royal expert Professor Cele Otnes tells Express.co.uk how the 42-year-old still 'acts' to win situations after stepping down as senior royal.

the different type of fame she now possesses.

Professor Otnes said: “Her actress identity is still very much alive for her.

“She has not given up the identity of an actress. So, a lot of the time, she acts," she adds.

“I think Meghan wants to be seen as a celebrity in the US. That's her frame of reference. She was born in Los Angeles. She wanted to be an actress. This is the sphere in which she always wanted to succeed," continued the expert.

The opinion comes after Meghan joined Ellen DeGeneres in November to play embarrassing challenges on TV, followed by discussing her new life in Montecito.