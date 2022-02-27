Meghan Markle, Prince Harry acknowledge people of Ukraine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle acknowledged the people of Ukraine and urged the world to help support them as the royal couple received their NAACP award on Saturday.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honoured with the President’s Award at NAACP Image Awards for their special achievement and public services.
Collecting their award, Prince Harry began his speech, “We would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine, who urgently need our continued support as a global community."
He further said, "I also echo the immense gratitude for tonight, both for this award and this community for welcoming me so warmly."
They also spoke about a number of global issues and social injustices.
Earlier, in a statement, Meghan and Harry said, “We Stand With The People Of Ukraine.”
The statement shared on their Archewell website reads: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”
‘I’m on the mend and will be back soon,’ wrote Shruti Haasan in her Instagram post
Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen marked 13 years of marital bliss with special notes
Chef José Andrés has taken his kitchen to Ukraine’s border with Poland in an effort to help Ukrainian refugees
Kanye West and Jamie Foxx last collaborated for 'Slow Jamz'
Meghan Markle still keeps her actress identity alive, says expert
Amanda Bynes has filed a request in court to end up nearly decade-long conservatorship