Meghan Markle, Prince Harry acknowledge people of Ukraine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle acknowledged the people of Ukraine and urged the world to help support them as the royal couple received their NAACP award on Saturday.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honoured with the President’s Award at NAACP Image Awards for their special achievement and public services.

Collecting their award, Prince Harry began his speech, “We would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine, who urgently need our continued support as a global community."

He further said, "I also echo the immense gratitude for tonight, both for this award and this community for welcoming me so warmly."

They also spoke about a number of global issues and social injustices.

Earlier, in a statement, Meghan and Harry said, “We Stand With The People Of Ukraine.”

The statement shared on their Archewell website reads: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”