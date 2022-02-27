Anushka Sharma shows off her artistic skills in sweet video

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma showed off her 'artistic' abilities to her fans and has taken the internet by storm.

The PK actor took to Instagram and shared the short clip of herself while trying her hand at painting on the sets of a commercial shoot.

Sharing the video, Anushka captioned it, "When they let you paint on set walls and you leave a ‘masterpiece’ (Jury is out for debate on this)."

Anushka's video featured a yellow cupid heart, a creepy grinning face and the words 'Pack Up' were painted on the wall. The canvas? Well, it was a beautiful mess of various colours.



She was seen wearing a beige pantsuit, Anushka can be seen mixing colours on the palette and then painting the canvas with a brush.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old actor was spotted last week on a sports ground in Mumbai, where she was preparing for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The actress will be stepping into the shoes of Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka also shared photos of her bowling prep, as she captioned it, "Grip by grip #prep #ChakdaXpress."