Amol Rajan will not replace Piers Morgan at ITV: report

A latest report in Daily Mail has addressed the rumours that BBC's Amol Rajan will replace Piers Morgan at ITV.

Rumours have been swirling that Amol has been offered a deal to replace Morgan. Quoting sources within the broadcaster, the report said ITV has no plan to hire Amol Rajan.

Morgan left his high-profile breakfast slot with the broadcaster ITV last year after his long-running criticism of Prince Harry’s wife Meghan reached a crescendo over the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan, 56, a former presenter on CNN, has accused the couple of damaging the royal family and seeking publicity on their own terms without accepting the responsibility and scrutiny that come with their position.



Morgan dubbed Meghan “Princess Pinocchio” in a tweet, and said on Monday that he did not “believe a word she said” in the interview.