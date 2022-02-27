 
Sunday February 27, 2022
Queen Elizabeth postpones Diplomatic Reception without giving any reason

Some people think it happened due to her COVID-19 diagnosis

By Web Desk
February 27, 2022
Queen Elizabeth  has postponed  the Diplomatic Reception at Windsor on the advice of  British Foreign Secretary, said a statement.

The  reception was reportedly postponed due to the situation in Ukraine, not the Queen’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

The monarch tested positive for coronavirus after her son Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla contracted COVID-19.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine three days ago.

Hundreds of people have been killed in Russian invasion of Ukraine during the last couple of days.

More than 50000 people have fled the war in Ukraine as Russian troops surrounded capital Kyiv.