Ranveer on Sanjay Leela Bhansali: ‘He broke me down and he made me into ash’

Ranveer Singh said Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shaped him into the actor that he is now.

Known for being a chameleon on screen, the Simmba star says he used to think he knew everything but Bhansali ‘stripped down’ his constructs.

Talking on the occasion of the director’s 59th birthday, the actor told the Hindustan Times, “Mr. Bhansali is somebody who has shaped me as an artiste more than any other creative collaborator in my entire life. I used to approach acting a certain way - I used to think ‘mujhe sab pata hai, I know everything’ but Mr Bhansali stripped down my constructs.”

“He broke me down and he made me into ash so that I could rise from the ashes, be reborn as the artiste that I’ve grown into today. I'm indebted to him lifelong for that,” the 36-year-old actor continued.

The duo has worked together on three movies and all of them were great hits. Some of Ranveer’s great performances as ‘Alauddin Khilji’ in Padmavat, ‘Ram’ in Ram Leela and ‘Bajirao’ in Bajirao Mastani came when he collaborated with the BAFTA Award nominee director.

Crediting Bhansali for shaping his craft, Ranveer went on saying, “He really expanded my bandwidth as an artist, my range and overhauled my understanding of the craft of acting. I'm grateful to him for everything that he has contributed towards shaping my craft”

“As a director, he has these wild ideas about what to do in a scene, about the characters and about the choices,” he added.

Ranveer is all set to appear in two movies Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus, which will be released this year. He is also working with Karan Johar in his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.