Mom-to-be Rihanna turns head at Milan Fashion Week with A$AP Rocky

Fashion icon Rihanna is setting maternity-inspired fashion looks and her latest pictures from the Milan Fashion Week are proof to that.

The Umbrella singer, who is having her first baby with partner A$AP Rocky, recently left fans stunned with her glamorous appearance at the Gucci’s runway show on Friday.

She completely stole the show as she flaunted her baby bump in a sleek black leather crop top, paired with low rose black pants with a red dragon design on it.

The actress completed her look with a sparkling gold headpiece and a furry lavender coat. She wore purple eye shadow and red lip color for the event.

A$AP, on the other hand, sported an all black look with bright orange Adidas gloves.

The business mogul has been sharing impressive looks since she confirmed her pregnancy earlier this year. The Diamond singer has continually been inspiring moms-to-be with her flawless maternity style and showing how to make motherhood stylish for any occasion.