Salman Khan's video of dancing with niece and nephew melts hearts: Watch

Salman Khan is keeping his sister Arpita Khan’s kids – Ahil and Ayat, entertained amidst Da-Bangg Tour in his own style.

Taking to Instagram, the JA Events shared a glimpse of Khan entertaining his niece and nephew. “Aren't they just the cutest,” the post’s caption read.

Moreover, in another video Pooja Hedge can be seen rehearsing her performance with the Sultan actor.



On the professional front, the Bollywood superstar is gearing up to win fans’ hearts with stunning performance in Tiger 3.



The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles.

Khan will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha while Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will also star the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor.