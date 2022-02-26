Prince Charles, William’s ‘days are numbered’: ‘Monarchy is the Queen’

Anti-monarchists warn Prince Charles and Prince William’s ‘days are numbered’ in the Royal Family.
The CEO of Republic, Graham Smith, has made this claim, adding how Prince William and Prince Charles lacking’s are ‘blatantly obvious’ and will allegedly spell the end of the entire monarchy.
He made this admission during one of his interviews with Express UK and was quoted saying, “Charles and William they just don't come across in the same way as the Queen at all. There's nothing that people have been excited about.”
Mainly because people still see “the Queen as the monarchy and the monarchy as the Queen.”
He also went on to allege, “I think that the monarchy’s days are numbered. It's just a matter of when rather than if because it has survived this long because of the Queen.”
“I think that modern values, people's values, are just not in sync with what the monarchy is anymore. I think that younger generations have already turned against it in quite significant numbers.”
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expected to get married in may 2022
Jana Kramer gets candid about the need of keeping relationships private after escaping abuse
Priyanka Chopra announced to produce American series based on Madhuri Dixit's life a few years ago
Ben Stiller dished on his daughter's complaints about the actor's parenting
Britney Spears sources break down her intentions for music-making and broke down her plans for the future
Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 41st birthday on Friday. The actor received sweet wishes from his fans, family