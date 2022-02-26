Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's 'private' wedding plans

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's love is only getting stronger as the couple is already looking forward to tying the knot in May 2022.

According to People, as inside spilled the beans on the couple’s plan for their special day as the lovebirds “want a very small wedding.”

The outlet also reported that the nuptials can take place as soon as in May.

“There are two weekends she's looking at in May. They don't want it to be a press frenzy," the source told the publication. "She wants it very private with closest friends and family," it revealed.

The insider also hinted that the Poosh mogul is “currently getting sketches of dresses as well”.

The Blink-182 drummer popped the question in a romantic proposal at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California in October last year.

“The question was never if they would get engaged, it was more like when," the outlet quoted its source at the time.

"Travis just adores Kourtney. He treats her like a princess and is a great guy."