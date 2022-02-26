Wendy Williams considers Sherri Shepherd’s takeover ‘a slap on the face’: Insider

Wendy Williams is reportedly livid with the way her medical hiatus has been taken by producers and finds the decision to cast Sherri Shepherd, a “slap on the face.”

According to a report by The Sun, Williams is feeling disrespected by it all, especially the manner in which the news was announced.

The source also went on to say, "It was bad enough they canceled her show and gave Sherri her own daytime talk show which is set to take over Wendy’s time slot."

At the end of the day, "It was a total slap in the face for it to be announced on Wendy’s show and her platforms."

Not only that, "they had a full goodbye package ready to go with all the best of moments over the years," the host spent time on for 12 seasons. "Normally they would want to pass the baton — but at this point, they’re not even saying ‘Good bye,’" but this time It's barely even a ‘Bye.’ It’s just incredible."